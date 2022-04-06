“Moon Knight”, the new series of Disney Plus and Marvel, premiered its first episode on March 30, and every Wednesday a new chapter of the six announced will come to streaming. These will reveal new details of phase 4 of the UCMwhich also presents for this month the premiere of Doctor Strange 2.

The new production has been well received by specialized critics and fans, since most viewers highlight the performance of oscar isaac as Steven Grant, whom we see at the end of the first episode fighting a monster that turns out to be a jackal, an animal that is often associated with Egyptian culture.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2”: Scarlet Witch in doubt as a villain after the twist of new synopsis

“Moon Knight”, official poster with Oscar Isaac. Photo: Disney+

Connection of a jackal with “Moon Knight”

In the real-world animal kingdom, jackals are a species of canine native primarily to Africa, Europe, and Asia, but they also have a presence within ancient mythology. This is what connects with the famous Marvel Moon Knight.

Jackals are often associated with Egyptian culture thanks to the popularized image of Anubis, who possessed the head of this creature. He is a god who represents death, the afterlife, and embalming. Anubis’ jackal head was (via the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture) inspired by dogs themselves, who stalk graveyards looking for fresh food.

Portrait of Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of death. Photo: diffusion

Arthur Harrow, the character played by Ethan Hawke, claims to be a herald of the Egyptian god Ammit. In Egyptian mythology, Anubis and Ammit are closely related: the former judges a person’s heart and the latter devours those who are considered impure. If Harrow summoned a jackal to attack Steven, his connection to Ammit is likely the source of that power.