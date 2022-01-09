The final round of the 2021 championship, held in Abu Dhabi, was the one in which Max Verstappen was crowned world champion for the first time at the end of a race full of twists. The last of these, as well as the most emblematic, was consumed during the final lap of the race, with the Dutch overtaking Lewis Hamilton at the last minute, which proved decisive for the award of the title. Consequently, when in early January the official website of the Formula 1 invited fans to vote on their own Favorite GP of 2021, the outcome of the poll seemed obvious on the election of Yas Marina as the scene of the most exciting race of the year. But no.

To finish at the top of this special ranking, established thanks to the opinion of 52,000 participants, was in fact Italian Grand Prix. The 19% of the voters has in fact indicated his preference for the Monza race, also marked by two particularly discussed and exciting events: first of all for the spectacular accident happened right between Verstappen and Hamilton at the First Variant, with the Dutchman’s Red Bull swooping over the British’s Mercedes. The departure of the favorites to win also opened the doors to an unexpected event one-two for McLaren, back to success with Daniel Ricciardo for the first time after nine years of absence from the top step of the podium. In this way, the Brianza stage thus boasts international recognition of the weekend most pleasing to fans, with the aforementioned Abu Dhabi GP finishing in second place overall, with a total of 16% of the votes. Closes on the podium the GP of San Paolo: in this case, the great performance of Lewis Hamilton, winner at Interlagos despite the disqualification imposed at the end of qualifying for the irregular DRS, did not go unnoticed. To underline, within the top-5, also the races in Azerbaijan and in Hungary, respectively for Sergio Perez’s first Red Bull victory – also made possible due to Verstappen’s retirement on the last lap – and Esteban Ocon’s first F1 success.