Monza, Pablo Marì stabbed in the Assago-Milanofiori shopping center

Among the seriously injured in the attack this evening in the Carrefour supermarket in the Milanofiori center in Assago, near Milan, there would be Pablo Marí, professional footballer of Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza. Around 6.30 pm a man stabbed six people, four of whom in red code and two others less serious. A man, a supermarket cashier, died while being transported to the hospital. The mall was evacuated. The attacker, a 46-year-old Italian, has already been stopped by the Corsico carabinieri. According to an initial reconstruction, the attacker – who had a problem with depression and had undergone compulsory health treatment – grabbed a knife from the supermarket shelves and stabbed people, most likely chosen at random. Other customers would then have stopped him, handing him over to the carabinieri. The Spanish footballer was transported to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, where he was immediately joined by the CEO of the Brianza club Adriano Galliani and the coach Raffaele Palladino. The defender, who arrived this summer on loan from Arsenal, arrived at the hospital in red code and his condition would be serious.

Who is

But who is Pablo Marí Villar? As mentioned, he is a professional footballer with a defender role. He was born in Valencia on August 31, 1993 and joined Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani’s club on loan from Arsenal.