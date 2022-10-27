Another Xbox exclusive on consoles is on the way. After years of waiting, today it has been confirmed that Somervillethe next game from the creator of InsideIt already has a release dateand we are only a couple of weeks away from having this title in our hands.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Somerville will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on November 15. Best of all, this title will also arrive day one on Xbox Game Pass on consoles and PCs, so you have no excuses not to enjoy this experience.

For those who don’t know, Somerville is a 2D puzzle adventure game, which is very much in line with what was seen in Inside Y Limbo. Although at the moment the title is only confirmed for Xbox and PC consoles, It is not ruled out that in the future we will see a release on Switch and PlayStation, just as happened with Tunic.

Remember, Somerville Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on November 15. On related topics, you can check out our Tunic review here.

Somerville It looks great. Considering the style of play as Inside Y LimboI can’t wait to enter a world that will surely be depressing, but with a series of quite interesting details.

Via: Jumpship