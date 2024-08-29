by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren chases the dream

The victory in Zandvoort is worth much more than 25 points for the McLaren and for Lando Norris. Regardless of the effects on the standings, which at least for the Drivers’ World Championship remains a tough mountain to climb, last Sunday the British driver dominated the Dutch GP on a McLaren that once again got the updates right. And so he sent a very strong signal to the entire paddock: “Now we are the strongest“, Norris seems to say. He will have to prove it to Monzaan event in which the #4 came close to his first Formula 1 win of 2021 before the team froze the positions with Daniel Ricciardo and secured a one-two.

Norris’s words

“I’m excited to go to Monza as a two-time Grand Prix winner. It was a great way to start the second half of the season, hopefully we can carry this momentum into the weekend to continue to close the gap in the championship”, these are the first words of the British rider in view of the Italian GP.

“This is a track where I have done well in the past, it is also the fastest circuit on the calendar. We have done our preparations, analysing what we can do even better to secure more victories in the future. Now we have our heads down and we are ready to get another series of positive points for the team”.

Piastri’s words

“We have taken our lessons from Zandvoort to see what we can take with us to Monza. We have a very quick car, so the weekend will be even more exciting.”, added Piastri. “I have raced at Monza a few times in the lower series and it is a circuit that many of us like for its speed. I can’t wait to race once again in front of the Italian fans, there is a great atmosphere. We have a great opportunity to conclude the double appointment in the best possible way”.