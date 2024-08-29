Caught by photographers from the weekly magazine Chi, Giulia De Lellis and Tony Effe are no longer hiding. The photos of their vacation in Puglia portray them happily together

After weeks of rumors circulating online about an alleged romantic relationship between the well-known influencer Julia De Lellis and the rapper Tony Effethe confirmation has finally arrived. The two are in all respects a couple.

new couple

The photographers of the weekly magazine immortalized them happily together Who who were photographed by paparazzi while they were spending a romantic holiday in Apulia.

The photos portraying Giulia De Lellis and Tony Effe in Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia

A five star resort located in Borgo Egnaziain Puglia, was the scene of the romantic getaway that the new couple Giulia De Lellis and Tony Effe indulged in in recent days.

Happy and united, the couple did not deny themselves the flashes of the cameras. And it is precisely with the following words that the magazine Who he titled the article dedicated to them: “Giulia De Lellis with Tony Effe in the light of day”.

famous influencer

In the past, on several occasions, the two they had denied the existence of a flirt. The increasingly frequent reports of their proximity, however, in some cases even documented with photos, ultimately left no more doubts.

The couple would have given themselves a chance after the end of their previous relationships. They would also have tried for a long time to maintain a “low profile” without giving in to public displays of affection and cuddles. Then, one caress too many from her would have clarified the nature of their relationship.

The beginning of their love affair

The first rumors about an alleged flirt between Giulia De Lellis and Tony Effe began to circulate at the beginning of June. In fact, they were seen together at the concert of Geographer and at the wedding of Ignatius Moser And Cecilia Rodriguez.

Italian rapper

On two other occasions, at Red Valley Festival before and at Praja in Gallipoli then, De Lellis would have accompanied him. It was thought only in the role of a good friend, but recent events have then revealed what is their new reality.