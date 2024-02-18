Milan loses 4-2 on the Monza pitch in the match scheduled today for the 25th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A and loses the chance to overtake Juventus and take second place. The Rossoneri remain on 52 points, -2 behind the Bianconeri. Monza wins the Lombard derby at the end and celebrates: the Brianza team now have 33 points, mid-table.

The match

Milan started well and in the 5th minute they came very close to taking the lead with Theo Hernandez, who took advantage of Chukuwueze's great work and sent the ball wide of the post. The initial occasion deceives those expecting a crackling match. The Rossoneri try to manage the game and attack, but Monza doesn't 'cooperate': Palladino's team closes all the spaces and rarely shows up in front. Maignan got his gloves dirty just before the half hour mark to block Carboni's harmless shot. The match, when the 0-0 seemed destined to hold until half-time, heated up towards the end of the first half.

Thiaw upset the balance in the 44th minute with a foul on Mota. For the referee Colombo it is a penalty, Pessina makes no mistake from the spot and scores the 1-0. In injury time, the Devil first wastes and then collapses. In the 49th minute Jovic had the equalizer at his disposal, but was blocked by Pablo Marì who saved the home team's goal. We go the other way, Colpani triggers Mota who pierces Maignan with a measured right foot: 2-0.

Milan's mission becomes even more complex at the start of the second half. Jovic takes the bait and slaps Izzo: expulsion, Rossoneri with 10 men for the entire second half. Monza can command operations and finds spaces to sink. In the 63rd minute the trio seemed to be a done deal, but Colpani managed to miss the header from close range. The mistake costs dearly and Milan returns to the game. Cross from the right touched by Pulisic, Giroud thanks and stamps: 2-1 in the 64th minute. In the finale, everything happens. In the 88th minute, Milan completed the comeback with Pulisic's masterpiece: the American cut in from the left and fired with his right, the ball into the net and it was 2-2. Monza, however, draws the wild card Bondo. The midfielder, having just entered, receives the ball and hits Maignan with his right foot: 3-2. All plans fail, prairies open up for the hosts and in the 95th minute Colombo closes the score: 4-2, Monza wins.