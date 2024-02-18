Handball player Daniil Shishkarev said that Russians are treated well in Macedonia

Two-time winner of the Handball Champions League as part of the Macedonian Vardar, Daniil Shishkarev, spoke about the attitude towards Russians in Macedonia. His words are given in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to him, Russians are treated well in Macedonia. “The adult generation of Macedonians spoke and speaks with trepidation about Russia as a great power. But young people are more oriented towards the West,” said Shishkarev.

Also, the captain of the Russian handball team compared the level of recognition in Skopje, the capital of Macedonia, and in Moscow. “In Skopje people were often recognized on the streets. They could have calmly stopped, asked how things were going, what I thought about our future opponent. I won’t call myself a star; there were players of higher status in Vardar, but recognition was at a very high level. In Moscow, I don’t remember that anyone ever found out,” said the handball player.

Shishkarev is a two-time winner of the Handball Champions League with Vardar and was awarded the Medal of Merit for Macedonia. The 35-year-old athlete is also a bronze medalist at the Club World Championship and a six-time Russian champion.

