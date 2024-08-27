by VALERIO BARRETTA

Monza, the second phase of the challenge

With the track and underpasses resurfacing completed, Monza is already thinking about the second half of the match that will determine its future in Formula 1, to the point that this weekend’s Grand Prix almost seems like a spectacular interval. While the team trucks arrive at the circuit The Autodromo is getting ready for the party, knowing full well that there will be racing afterwardsand a lot, to win the real game, that contract that currently ends in 2025.

The issue, as we know, is twofold: as ACI president Angelo explained today Sticks Damianon the one hand there is the economic question (the Autodromo must increase its outlay to stay on the calendar) and on the other a bureaucratic-administrative question to get the work on the facility’s structures underway: work on the grandstands is needed (at least the first six will be redone by next year’s GP and all the others by 2026) and above all higher standards must be ensured in relation to the fans’ experience, over time equipping the grandstands with catering services, air conditioning and in some cases skyboxes.

Domenicali’s words

The president of Formula 1 Stefano also spoke at the press conference to present the Italian GP. Sundays. The Imola native, when asked specifically about Monza’s chances of remaining on the calendar, replied: “It is the undersigned’s hope. Do you see what it means to change gear? Just entering here today and seeing something new doesn’t even seem like I’m in Monza (laughs, ed.)this gives an idea of ​​the will to continue and the commitment that we all have to put in why Monza cannot help but be at the centre of the future of Formula 1It’s nice to see the first phase of the work completed on time, but Now we have to make sure that what is missing is completed quickly, very quickly indeed: this is the fundamental theme“.

“I am convinced that together we will find a solution regarding the economic conditions, the contract with all authorities and companies. On our part, there is every will to close as quickly as possible. We will work hard to ensure that Monza remains in the futurethe commitments that had been made have been respected and now we will face the second phase with everyone: mayors, regional presidents, ministers and competent authorities. Formula 1 cannot ignore Monza, but this does not mean having an office positionmeans taking on responsibilities and commitments, because we are all here to help our sport, this community and our country grow“

“We will have days and we will use these days to develop a program that must continue: congratulations for what has been done, which is very beautiful and functional, but Now we have to face the second phasethat of making the structures right for those who enjoy this show. So I am referring to fans, partners, sponsors and teams“, concluded Domenicali.