Podemos’s argument falls apart at the blow of newspaper library. After ABC revealed Thursday that the alleged sexual aggressions by the former director and ideologist of the Juan Carlos Monedero training were an open secret within the party, the general secretary of the formation, Ione Belarra, appeared this Friday before the media Communication to defend the internal management that was made from Podemos when they were aware of the facts, in September 2023.

Belarra defends that they acted “diligently to ensure that their organization was a safe space for women”, when they received an email with a testimony about purse behaviors that could become sexual violence and where it was requested that it be acted internally. The training leader said Friday from the Congress of Deputies who responded in accordance with “an internal process” of which they did not make public statements to protect the victims.

“They asked us discretion and anonymity,” Belalarra defended. An argument that languishes if the newspaper library is handled. Shortly after the training opened said «Internal process»Monedero published a message on social networks explaining that he left his position as president of the Republic and Democracy Foundation, linked to Podemos, the last position he held that linked the party. Belarra responded to the announcement with a message of support for your former partner: «Thank you very much for your tireless work in Podemos but, above all, for having always devised for its magnificent militancy. The easy thing, with all the attacks you have received, was to have abandoned. We keep fighting together ».

And it is not there. Months later, in January 2024, before rumors that circulated on social networks about an alleged file that Podemos had open To investigate the former leaderto which Belarra referred to in his statement this Friday, Monedero categorically denied the existence of the same: «A bulle circulates about an alleged file. It is a lie. And they won’t get me to era with anyone. To which Belarra replied: «It is an indecency what they do. A strong hug ».









From Pode Criticize Irene Montero», which does not dissipate doubts about the level of collusion between the leaders of the formation who apparently knew the situation, who assure that they acted accordingly, without publicly denouncing what happened to protect the victims, and still launched messages of support to the former director. Asked about how his departure from Podemos occurred, if he left or threw him, the purse himself has sentenced: “Look, I think the game will also have to clarify things.”