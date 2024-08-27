There is no peace for the couple born within the walls of the house of Big Brother: Greta Rossetti and Sergio D’Ottavi have announced, with a touching message on Instagram, the end of their relationship. It is the second time that the two former gieffini have decided to go their separate ways, after a first breakup that occurred last June. And this time, it seems that the separation is definitive.

The official announcement of the breakup between Greta Rossetti and Sergio D’Ottavi

In a long outburst published at the crack of dawn, Greta revealed all her bitterness. Her message, full of disappointment and resignation, suggests that the pain of this new breakup is still fresh and burning.

“Here I am again, writing a statement at 5 in the morning, this time with the regret that everything was going perfectly.”

Just a few days ago, a cryptic message in her stories had already made the couple’s fans prick up their ears. Greta had written strong words that, in hindsight, seem to have anticipated what would happen shortly thereafter.

“When do you realize it’s over? When the other person prefers to go to clubs, travel and have fun alone. That’s when you have to realize there’s no more room for you.”

Despite her usual reserve, Greta has chosen to clarify some points, responding to the insinuations and insults received. She asks fans not to spread false news or indiscretions in bad faith. The former Big Brother contestant, however, did not want to reveal the details that led to the separation, asking for respect for her privacy and that of Sergio.

It is clear that Greta hoped for a different outcome, as she herself admitted in the post. Hope is always the last emotion to leave our hearts, but sometimes it is necessary to face reality and surrender to the inevitable. The decision was made, and the young woman thanked everyone who supported their relationship, without hiding her sadness for a bond that, at least for a while, made many dream.

Will this time really be the end for Greta and Sergio? Or will there still be room for a new chapter in their turbulent love story? Time will tell. For now, we can only wish them both to find the serenity they seek.

