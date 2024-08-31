Spectacular and high-tension Sprint Race in the ‘Temple of Speed’ Of Monzawith an evolution of the general classification that will lead to the grand finale on the occasion of tomorrow’s Feature Race, where the Drivers’ title will be awarded in the last race of the 2024 season. All the major contenders in the championship arrived in the points zone, with Fornaroli still maintaining the lead ahead of Minì and Browning, respectively 5 and 7 points behind. A race that saw the triumph Tim Tramnitzto his first success in Formula 3 in front of Sebastian Montoya and Santiago Ramosthe latter on the podium for the first time this season.

Race report

The Monza sprint race saw numerous twists and turns even before the start, thanks to the penalty of 4 positions on the grid inflicted by Race Direction on 11 of the 15 drivers in Group A in yesterday’s qualifying. All of them, including Fornaroli, Minì and Browning, were deemed responsible for slowing down excessively in order to take advantage of the slipstream of the cars in front of them, with such manoeuvres also leading to contact between Van Hoepen and Sztuka, the latter forced to start from the pit lane together with Mansell and Inthraphuvasak, who had to deal with technical problems on the grid this morning. Starting from pole position, Tramnitz managed to hold on to the lead by fending off attacks from Beganovic, with Montoya taking advantage of the battle between the two to move up to second place. Already on lap 2, however, contact between Bedrin and Leon at the First Variant caused the Safety Car to be deployed, which returned to the pit lane on lap 6. At this point, Tramnitz and Montoya (despite a mistake at the restart by the Colombian son of art) defended their positions, with Ramos moving up to third place ahead of Beganovic. In the following laps, however, the championship leader Fornaroli stood out, doing well to climb up to 7th place, with Browning 9th and Minì in greater difficulty, still 11th and out of the points zone. The race, after a nice duel between Montoya and Ramos (who moved up to second position until Montoya’s counterattack) experienced another turning point on the 13th lap with the entrance on the scene of Second Safety Caralso here for another contact at the First Variant, in this case between Esterson and Wisnicki. At the restart, which took place at the 17th and last lapFornaroli had trouble with tyre wear, slipping to ninth position behind Browning, 7th, and just ahead of Minì, who climbed back into the points zone in the final to 10th place. A finishing order that still allows the Piacenza driver from Trident to maintain the top of the standings also thanks to his signature on the fastest lap, extending the lead to +5 over the Palermo player from Prema and to +7 over Browning.

F3 / Italy 2024, Sprint Race: arrival order

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport 17 laps 2 Sebastián Montoya Fields +0.700 3 Santiago Ramos trident +0.900 4 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport +1.300 5 Dino Beganovic Press +1.900 6 Sami Meguetounif trident +4.000 7 Luke Browning Hi-tech +4.100 8 Mary Boya Fields +4.300 9 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +4.800 10 Gabriele Mini Press +5.100 11 Martinius Stenshorne Hi-tech +5.500 12 Arvid Lindblad Press +5.900 13 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix +6.500 14 Matias Zagazeta Jenzer +6.700 15 Joseph Loake Rodin +6.800 16 Sophia Florsch From Amersfoort +6.800 17 Noah Stromsted Fields +6.900 18 Cian Shields Hi-tech +7.300 19 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak AIX Racing +7.500 20 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport +8.600 21 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +11,000 22 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix +13.000 23 Tommy Smith From Amersfoort +18.500 24 Callum Voisin Rodin +1 lap 25 Charlie Wurz Jenzer Withdrawn 26 Joshua Dufek AIX Racing Withdrawn 27 Peter Wisnicki Rodin Withdrawn 28 Max Esterson Jenzer Withdrawn 29 Noel Leon From Amersfoort Withdrawn 30 Nikita Bedrin AIX Racing Withdrawn

Appointment with the grand finale

With these results and, above all, with this standings, the 2024 Formula 3 championship will inevitably be decided tomorrow with the Feature Race. The race will take place at 08:35, live on Sky Sport F1, channel 207.