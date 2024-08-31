by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP 2025, the test dates

The 2025 MotoGP is taking shape. A few minutes ago the official dates of the pre-season tests arrived, which will be divided into three parts.

As always, there will be a day in Valencia on the Tuesday after the end of the World Championship (November 19), a date that can be useful for those who want to start getting familiar with a new bike or a new specification (as happened with Marc Marquez on the Ducati at the end of 2023).

The actual action towards 2025 will begin on January 31st with the shakedown Of Sepangwhich will last until February 2. This test is reserved for testers, rookies and the regular riders of bikes that are in band D in the classification system (essentially the band with the manufacturers that obtained the worst results, in the last survey they were obviously Honda and Yamaha). The first official tests with the full grid will also take place in Malaysia (February 5-7), then MotoGP will move to Thailand for the second part of the tests, scheduled in Buriram from February 12 to 13. It should be remembered that the next World Championship will begin on this last circuit.

Even in terms of riders, MotoGP is almost complete. The grid now only awaits the official announcement of the Pramac Yamaha riders, who unless there are any surprises will be Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller.