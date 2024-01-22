BAO Publishing announced the imminent arrival in Italy of Gateball Parknew work by Natsume Ono which will be part of the Aiken Line. The single volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from February 9th at the launch price of €9.90.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

A typical Japanese sport capable of animating everyone's lives: in the manga “Gateball Park” Natsume Ono talks about the joys and sorrows of the game of life

The real secret of gateball is team spirit: anyone can play, without age or gender limits, because the important thing is not to win, but to participate in life. The mangaka Natsume Ono tells the joys and sorrows of a small community through a typically Japanese sport.

A sport capable of animating everyone's lives.

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken linethe BAO manga: Gateball ParkOf Natsume Ono.



Gateball is a typically Japanese sport, inspired by croquet, which involves strong and cohesive teamwork. This is why the neighborhood park becomes the protagonist of the story, a free zone that welcomes joys and sorrows of its inhabitants of the neighborhoodthe dentist Tazuko as the menacing Yasushi, the housewife Matsuko as the professional gambler Nishi.

Natsume Ono – former author in the AIken line of the series Futagashira and the one-shot Not Simple – masterfully outlines the characters of his characters in a few vignettes, recounting moments of daily life made extraordinary by the intertwining of very different lives. A delightful, choral and delicate self-contained volume.

Gateball Parkis available in bookstores and comic shops from February 9, 2024

Natsume Ono I've always drawn manga. In 2001 you decided to take a study trip to Italy, to learn the language and learn about the culture and behavior of its inhabitants. After her stay in Bologna, she returned to Japan to officially debut in 2003 with the web-manga The Fifth Chamber (Edizioni BD, 2011). In 2004 he created Not simple (BAO Publishing, 2023), a road adventure from Australia to America. In 2005 Ristorante Paradiso and Gente confirmed the author's international success. Between 2021 and 2022 BAO Publishing brings the historical setting series Futagashira to Italy and in 2024 Gateball Park comes out.