Also in this winter the Montmeló change appearance. It will not be a track modification, like that of Turn-10 (completed at the beginning of 2021), but will touch the paddock and the corner-4 protection system.

Hardworking at the paddock and turn 4, where the former protection wall has been demolished! ⛏👍 pic.twitter.com/l7aw5A5TyD – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) January 7, 2022

As confirmed by the photos shown by the social accounts of the Montmeló circuit, the organizers are working to build new sections of the paddock, while the curve-4, that of the famous collision between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in 2016, will no longer have the wall on the outside, in an attempt to expand the use of gravel and increase the safety of a circuit on which MotoGP and Superbike also race.

The track, confirmed on the calendar as the venue for the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026, will host a Formula 1 race for the 32nd consecutive time this season.