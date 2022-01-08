With a long post on the official website, the Amazon Games developers have unveiled the news coming for New World and in particular the introduction of a new feature endgame, the Transmuted Expedition, which are basically expeditions with variable modifiers that change every week and with various rewards up for grabs.

This and the other news coming in the near future for New World, will be available soon on PTR server of the MMO, so that players can try them out and provide feedback before integrating them into public servers.

As explained by the developers, the main novelty is the Expedition Transmutators that enhance “normal” and “named” enemies in expeditions, thus changing the way battles are played and the strategies players will have to adopt to get the better of them. There are various rewards up for grabs, including new gear and resources, which provide additional means to increase the power level.

Amazon Games explains, “This system is designed to alternate a unique combination of Expeditions and Transmutes each week, with 10 difficulty levels for Expedition Transmutation. Players will be challenged to scale to success, with the goal of eventually reaching the maximum difficulty “. Furthermore the developers promise that the higher difficulties will be “extremely difficult“and suitable for the most competitive players.

Among the novelties coming to the New World PTR, we also find the Dark Shards which allows you to raise the level of an object from 600 up to 625. Similarly, the level cap of skills has also been raised to the same level. Dark Shards can be obtained by completing Transmuted Expeditions, crafting a 600 Gear Point item when the player’s experience with the item is also at 600, and opening a Plaster Cast when your experience for the item is also 600. .

There are also changes to the balance, improvements to the combat system and the much requested lower prices for fast travel. For all the other news coming to New World, we refer you to post on the game’s official website.