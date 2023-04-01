It’s been months since the announcement of the rare disease, how is Celine Dion today? Her sister explained that the road is still long

Celine Dion she is one of the most popular and loved singers. She was forced to cancel her tour and break heartbreaking news to her many fans.

Last December, Celine Dion announced that she has some health problems. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare disease stiff person syndrome. It’s a neuropathy which unfortunately affects the central nervous system and involves stiffness of the muscles and spasms of the trunk and abdomen.

Singer he can’t walk and fails to use the vocal cords. For her it was devastating having had to inform the world of entertainment and having had to give up doing what she loves most in her life.

After months of silence and waiting, the star’s sister has released some statements to Le Journal de Montreal. Claudette Dion told that at the moment Celine is surrounded by numerous specialists and is trying to recover. The road is still long, but she is optimistic and is certain that she will soon return to the stage. Here are her words:

I am confident that life will give her back what it has given because she is an extremely intelligent, very generous and talented woman and also in love with life. Rather than her mourning her fate, I try to send her positive vibes in the hope that she will one day be able to return to the stage. I truly believe in the power of love. I wish her good luck, that’s for sure. She is surrounded by specialists as she continues to recover.

On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion posted a video aimed at her fans on her official Instagram profile. She wanted to inform them personally of her health problems and explain to them why she was forced to disappoint them canceling the tour.