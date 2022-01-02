Monthly supplement Journalist Anni Pasanen tried 1,3,7-trimethylxanthine four years ago – It’s starting to happen in the body, and now she’s hooked too

Journalist Anni Pasanen tried 1,3,7-trimethylxanthine, the world’s most popular intoxicant, four years ago. Miracles began to happen in his body, and now he’s hooked too.

You know surely, how to chatter is to pinch thoughts tired.

Thoughts vibrate painfully. The brain fumbles with a light switch that would ignite the ability to concentrate.

I remember such a working day more than four years ago. That’s when I got an insight that is one of the most revolutionary in my career to date.