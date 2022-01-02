You can find a lot of things from this video. To start with, the challenging behavior of the car with the dashcam, the language used by the occupants and the fact that the Kia driver allows himself to be provoked. But you could argue that the driver of the Kia Stinger could not have expected a deep puddle on a dry road. Whatever you think, the driver of the Kia is lucky enough and gets away unscathed. Perhaps the most beautiful detail of the entire video is the flight behavior of the Kia Stinger. He has to back up into the side street anyway, but it seems that out of sheer embarrassment he is completely running away – in reverse.

Kia Stinger spins through deep puddle

