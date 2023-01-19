Next weekend Rayados de Monterrey will be facing Atlético San Luisat stake corresponding to the third day of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
Monterrey has just beaten Cruz Azul 3-2, so now it will seek to account for Atlético San Luis, in order to continue adding units and be better positioned in the general table.
For their part, Los Tuneros remain undefeated, and in their most recent game they drew 0-0 against Chivas del Guadalajara.
When?: Saturday January 21
Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA
Hour: 5:06 p.m.
Referee: undesignated
You can enjoy the game through the signal Fox Sports Y Fox Sports Premium.
Monterrey: 2
Ties: one
Athletic San Luis: 2
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo
Media: Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz, and Arturo González.
Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori
Latest news from Monterey
Policy changes
Starting in February, the Rayados de Monterrey team will have a new administration. After 22 years, José González Ornelas will cease to be president of the board of directors, but will remain as a club advisor.
The council will now be led by Manuel Filizola Floreswho has been on the royal board for some time.
Rayados seeks to repatriate Pizzuto to Mexico
the mexican player Eugenio Pizzuto He is not having a good time in European football with Sporting Braga, where he is not a starter in B and is not even considered in the first team.
This situation could be taken advantage of by those in long pants from Monterrey, who would start talks with the soccer player’s agent so that he returns to Mexican soccer and thus reinforce the middle sector of the field.
Goalie: Marcelo Barovero
Defenses: RIcardo Chávez, Unai Bilbao, Jesús PIñuelas, U.
Media: Andrés Iniestra, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Mateo Climowicz
Forwards: Leonardo Bonatini and Angel Zaldívar.
Latest news from Atlético San Luis
Team sends strong message
After having rescued a victory-flavored draw against Chivas, given that from minute 15′ they were down a man, the team knew how to stand up to the rojiblancos and played them one on one.
After the game, the team sent a strong message recognizing the good game.
“From minute 16 with one player less, we knew how to counteract the adversities and we were left with a valuable draw at home.”they published.
Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis – FORECAST
Monterey 3-1 Atlético San Luis.
