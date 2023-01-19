Place: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon

Stadium: BBVA

Hour: 5:06 p.m.

Referee: undesignated

Ties: one

Athletic San Luis: 2

Defenses: Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo

Media: Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz, and Arturo González.

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori

Manuel Filizola Flores, the new President of the Board of Directors of Club de Fútbol Monterrey. Heart-scratched like you and me. Without a doubt, the position can be filled in the best way. Much success, @FilizolaM! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IWIhYTaRZx — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) January 16, 2023

The council will now be led by Manuel Filizola Floreswho has been on the royal board for some time.

Rayados de Monterrey analyzes the option of ‘returning’ Eugenio Pizzuto to Mexico The Braga midfielder has failed to establish himself as a starter or even as a first-team playerhttps://t.co/R7OSgQmp5H pic.twitter.com/VV0deuZY2w — Halftime (@halftime) January 17, 2023

This situation could be taken advantage of by those in long pants from Monterrey, who would start talks with the soccer player’s agent so that he returns to Mexican soccer and thus reinforce the middle sector of the field.

Defenses: RIcardo Chávez, Unai Bilbao, Jesús PIñuelas, U.

Media: Andrés Iniestra, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Mateo Climowicz

Forwards: Leonardo Bonatini and Angel Zaldívar.

FULL TIME. From the 16th minute with one player less, we knew how to counteract the adversities and we were left with a valuable draw at home. 🏟️#WithAlmaPotosina 👊@canelsmx pic.twitter.com/S0Wsw9KFvV — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) January 14, 2023

After the game, the team sent a strong message recognizing the good game.

“From minute 16 with one player less, we knew how to counteract the adversities and we were left with a valuable draw at home.”they published.