Twenty days have passed since it was known that Agustín Ramos, president of Real Murcia, had signed a contract with Julián Luna, a Murcian lawyer who theoretically represented an investment fund that was going to subscribe the ten million euros of loans in the following days convertible into shares approved by the shareholders of the centennial entity. The grana board hoped that this supposed investor, whose name he knew the day before signing said agreement, would deposit enough money in the club’s account to make payments with public administrations and other necessary and unavoidable payments. The club environment and also part of its fans launched the campaigns on the fly thinking that the entity’s problems had already been solved.

But almost three weeks later, said investor has not yet appeared, although the maximum term for said disbursement expires on January 31. Everything indicates that it was Julián Luna himself, who in turn is president of La Unión, who disbursed the 500,000 euros deposited hours after the signing of the agreement in the club’s account, an amount that was used to pay arrears with Social Security, an organization to which Murcia owes more than 4 million euros. The fact that last week Luna himself said that it could be “an investor or investors” and that he slipped that the archenero Antonio Perea could be the one behind said investment fund, has quenched the effervescence of the Grana fans about. And it is that Perea himself was already on the front page in 2015 and never took the step, nor did he fulfill his promises to attract investment funds to Murcia de Samper, who even opened the door for him.

EVENTS 1 The beginning:

At the end of November, Agustín Ramos broke his agreement with Felipe Moreno so that he could become a shareholder of the club.

2 The Board:

On November 29, the shareholders approved a capital increase worth 10 million.

3 The Ramos plan:

At the end of December Ramos signed an agreement with the representative of a presumed investor for him to deposit the 10 million. To this day, he has only contributed 500,000 euros for Social Security.

4 Disappointment:

Julián Luna, lawyer for the hypothetical investor, has been losing credit when it was learned that Antonio Perea, an old acquaintance of the Murcian fans, could be behind him.

5 The future:

The club must face the day to day and the payment to strong creditors of the entity.

riddles to solve



Now they are all unknowns, despite the fact that there is still time for this investor or investors to appear. Luna, in fact, has affirmed that it is not necessarily necessary to deposit the total of ten million euros before January 31 and that the amount could be less. But the reality is that if the investment fund does not appear, Luna himself would be the top shareholder of the grana club tied with Agustín Ramos once the lawyer converts the 500,000 euros already paid into shares. Even, according to sources close to Luna, this amount could soon amount to about 200,000 more euros, according to the lawyer commented last weekend in the Municipality of La Unión, where he did not hide that he would like to be president of Grana.

But it remains to be seen what Agustín Ramos, with whom LAVERDAD could not contact yesterday afternoon, would do if said investor does not arrive before January 31, despite the fact that the abaranero businessman has assured in his various public appearances that he has enough muscle to guarantee the entity’s future payments.

There are twelve days left before the expiration of the term that Ramos and the lawyer agreed for the arrival of the ten million from an investment fund



Even so, there are more unknowns to be resolved, such as whether or not the future extraordinary meeting to be held in the coming weeks will approve the conversion into shares of the 1.2 million contributed by Ramos himself since he arrived in June 2021, an appointment in in which Enrique Roca’s vote will be decisive, since if it succeeds, it would place Ramos as the largest shareholder with a lot of difference over the others. It also remains to be seen what the position of KBusiness will be, for now the third largest shareholder from Grana, which to date has been the great support of the current president from Grana.

In addition, it remains to be seen what will happen to the 2 million subordinated debt of the Samper companies that Ramos himself could have acquired at a much lower price and that, as he himself stated in his last public appearance, he will use them for whatever is “best for Murcia”. And without counting the four big capital increases that are elucidated in the courts.