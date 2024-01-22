Violence continues to stain Mexican soccer. This time, they were fans of Rayados de Monterrey the victims of a bloody incident at the end of the match with Santos Laguna.

Users on social networks shared videos of an attack at Gate 7 of the TSM Corona Stadium, where a truck ran over several fans of the Monterey at the end of the match corresponding to matchday 2 of the Closing 2024.

TRAGEDY IN MEXICAN FOOTBALL!! 🚨 A man with a truck ran over some Rayados fans after leaving the Corona stadium, at the moment there are 5 injured, there is even talk of deaths. Once again Mexican football is stained, what is happening in Torreón is a shame. pic.twitter.com/EGm94jTwwb — Los Soccer Adictos Mx (@AdictosMx) January 22, 2024

Likewise, other fans shared images of the truck with license plates. Texas and the 'albiazules' fans with serious injuries, others even without showing a response.

According to the reporter Felipe Galindo, lThe injured fans were taken to the Manto de la Virgen Hospital. Those affected were Octaviano de León Cruz, 50 years old; Emilio Jared, 14 years old; Edson Fernando Robledo Alonso, 26 years old; and Natally Sarahí Ovalle Téllez, 27 years old.

Neither Liga MX nor Santos Laguna, as well as Monterrey, spoke out on the matter and regretted the events that have overwhelmed Mexican soccer with sadness. At the moment, it is known that the incident left four people injured, one dead and two detained.

Agents from the Attorney General's Office of the State of Coahuila arrived at the scene of the accident and collected information to begin investigations into the case. In addition, they carried out the removal of the body of the deceased woman.

Although it is unknown who was responsible for the accident, fans of the Monterreyand they accuse fans of the 'warriors', since it is not the first time that there have been incidents during the visits of Striped to Torreón.

Furthermore, in one of the videos shared by a user on social networks, a group of fans can be seen removing drums with the Santos colors that would belong to the local brava group from the truck that ran over the fans.

