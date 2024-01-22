Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 10:48

The government of the State of São Paulo launched new Operations Shields in four different regions of São Paulo after five attacks committed against military police officers. On the night of Thursday, the 18th, soldier PM Sabrina Freire Romão Franklin, aged 30, was murdered after an attempted robbery on the Estrada Ecoturística de Parelheiros, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo.

This was just one of five attacks on military police that occurred between January 18 and 19 in the state of São Paulo. The Operation Shield model gained notoriety in July and August last year, when, after the death of a Rota police officer, the action unleashed by the police forces left 28 people dead in Baixada Santista in one month.

Two agents were charged in December for allegedly faking a confrontation and hindering body camera recording; the government has defended the legality of the action. In the specific case, the Secretariat said it analyzed the complaint and highlighted that the accusation does not disqualify the entire operation, which resulted in 976 arrests

“No attack on a police officer will go unpunished. We are already in operation immediately after these facts. We have Operation Shield taking place at these attack points”, said, in relation to the new cases, Guilherme Derrite, Secretary of Public Security of the State of São Paulo, about Public Security's response to the recent attacks on police officers in the State.

According to the SSP, Operations Shield were launched by the Military Police at points of attack on agents to identify and arrest criminals.

“They are: 2nd Operation Shield, in the CPA/M-6 area covering the Santo André region, 3rd Operation Shield, in the CPA/M-10 area, covering the southern region of the capital of São Paulo, resulting from the murder of the soldier PM Sabrina, 4th Operation Shield, in the CPI-9 area, which covers the Piracicaba area and the 5th Operation Shield, in the CPA/M -7 area, which covers the Guarulhos region”, stated the SSP.

According to the ministry, Operations Shield are launched every time criminals attack the State by attacking police officers. “They aim to restore public order and a sense of security in the local community, in addition to identifying and arresting those responsible for criminal actions against São Paulo security agents,” stated the SSP.

On September 5 last year, the Tarcísio de Freitas (Republican) administration announced the end of Operation Shield in Baixada Santista. Since the beginning of the action, on July 28, 2023, the Military Police have killed 28 people on the coast of São Paulo.

At the time, the operation was launched one day after the death of soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, from Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota), the elite troop of the São Paulo Military Police, who was shot while patrolling in Vila Zilda, in Guarujá. To arrest those responsible for the police officer's death, this operation was launched.