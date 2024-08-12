After the inauguration on Sunday 11th August the rich program of the Monterey Car Week 2024 continues at a fast pace, one of the most important automotive events in the world and largely dedicated to dream cars. In the various locations where the event takes place, such as the two golf clubs The Quail and Pebble Beach and the Laguna Seca racetrack, it will feature a parade of hypercars never seen before, such as the Pagani Utopia Roadster, which will have its world premiere right here.

Monday 12th August

The first day opens today, Monday 12th August of the Automobile Collectors Expoa commercial event populated by 36 stands where online auction and e-commerce specialists find space. There’s not even time to enjoy the morning appointment because in the afternoon the Porsche Monterey Classic will start, a great party to pay homage to the sports cars of the Stuttgart house of all ages and to everything that is linked to the brand.

Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th August

The event on Tuesday 13th Classic Motorsports Magazine Montereymega classic car rally organized in Pacific Grove where everyone can take part as spectators, while on Wednesday 14th the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion kicks off in Laguna Seca, with previews of the auctions by Bonhams, Broad Arrow, RM Sotheby’s and Gooding & Company.

Thursday 15th and Friday 16th August

Rain of events for the day of Ferragosto: Bonhams auction at The Quail Lodge, the Broad Arrow auction at the Monterey Jet Center private airport, Gooding & Company’s auction at Pebble Beach, and the Mecum Monterey 2024 auction. The Ferrari Owners Club Concours of Carmel is also underway and above all, Friday 16th, the presentation in Pagani Utopia Roadster preview, the latest creation from the Atelier di San Cesario that will be unveiled to the public for the first time at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering”. Designed in continuity with the Coupé version, the Utopia Roadster represents the pinnacle of ongoing research and, thanks to a hardtop that integrates perfectly into the profile of the car, offers the possibility of an open-top driving experience while maintaining the same weight as its sister. The car also brings innovative technologies to the road, such as the Pirelli CyberTM Tyre sensor system, which allows the tyres to communicate with the car, improving its safety. Each of the 130 Utopia Roadsters will be unique, thanks to the vast range of customizations available, allowing each Hypercar to tell the unrepeatable story of the person who commissioned it.