The Civil Protection Department promptly declared a new yellow weather alert for August 17, 2024. The alarm It will be valid throughout Italy, even if some regions are at much higher risk than others.

Weather alert in Italy: a new wave of bad weather is coming

A new one alarm It was launched by the Civil Protection, which has identified new weather dangers for the day of August 17, 2024. It is now clear how bad weather will take over what remains of the Summer, but it seems that the situation will worsen more quickly than expected.

According to experts, the thunderstorms and rains will form the backdrop to these last days of August, leading to a notable drop in temperatures in all Italian regions. This new state of alert will be felt in the Northern regions but also in the South, as bad weather will conquer all the territories of the Bel Paese.

It is therefore expected to be a weekend dedicated to thunderstorms, hail and windatmospheric events which in some cases could have some implications really dangerous. The instability will be felt in the next few hours through a disturbance which will start from the North and reach the Southern regions. The risk of sudden hailstorms seems to be very high.

As mentioned in the previous lines, there will be many regions to undergo significant climate change within a few hours. For some of these, however, the situation will become extremely dramatic, which is why the Civil Protection has decided to declare the state of yellow alert for hydraulic risk.

Among the regions most at risk we therefore find Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria and Emilia Romagna. Added to these are Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Umbria. Not to be underestimated is everything that will concern the Calabria, Sardinia and the Aosta Valley, as these regions appear to be the most at risk with regards to the hydrogeological factor.

For the other regions mentioned above, however, the risk appears to be hydraulic natureas the greatest danger will be represented by the arrival of sudden thunderstorms. Cold air will come from Northern Europe and due to the clash with the hot air it could even generate violent whirlwinds. Maximum caution is therefore recommended.