Clear River Gamesin collaboration with CITY CONNECTIONannounces that the shoot ’em up UNDER DEFEATcoming to Japan on December 5th, will also be coming to Europe and North America over the next fall.

The target platforms for the Western release will be PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for physical and digital editions. Later the title will also be available, in digital format only, on Xbox and PC via Steamwith more details to come soon.

Source: Clear River Games away Gematsu