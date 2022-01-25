Vincenzo regenerated him in Turkey: “I promised Balotelli that I would help him return to the blue. And this environment will motivate him even more”
“I will do everything to help Mario get back to the national team, he really cares about it”. Vincenzo Montella had told the Gazzetta on 8 October last year, a few weeks after his arrival at Adana in Turkey where he had found a Balo not exactly in great shape and back from the disappointments of recent years. Three months later, Mancini reconvoked him for a blue internship.
