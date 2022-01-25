Alisa Teplyakova, a nine-year-old psychology student at Lomonosov Moscow State University, will not be able to get a job after graduation if she graduates at 14 or 15. Such is the future of the Russian woman predicted member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) Alexander Asmolov in an interview with News.ru.

“Where can a person go at the age of 14-15 as a psychologist? Nowhere. This is absolute nonsense. This would be the situation [получение диплома в 14-15 лет] hopelessness,” Asmolov said.

He stressed that Teplyakova’s father should take his daughter’s documents from Moscow State University, because the girl’s education at the Faculty of Psychology and the development of her personality are incompatible. A nine-year-old Russian woman can study at the school of a young psychologist or in additional programs, a member of the HRC believes.

In addition, Asmolov called the situation with Teplyakova a tragedy of lost childhood, and her admission to the psychology department was inadequate.

Earlier, the rector of Moscow State University, Viktor Sadovnichy, promised that the university would do everything possible for decent education for nine-year-old student prodigy Alisa Teplyakova. The girl is in a difficult situation, teachers are trying to help her and give the child a quality education, he stressed.