These are the words of the woman: “If you want another GF, start changing yourself”

Emanuel Fuin, mother of Guendalina and Edoardo Tavassi, let herself go to a long social outburst which certainly did not go unnoticed. In fact, the woman commented on what happened these days inside the house Big Brother VIPexpressed his opinion on the climate of tension that is created between the Vipponi.

In the episode of Big Brother VIP aired last night Alfonso Signorini, together with all the production of the reality show, communicated to the Vipponi a disciplinary measure against them due to the incorrect behavior they have engaged in in recent days. The conductor has in fact announced to the competitors that the budget expected weekly shopping will be halved for two weeks.

There are many who last night lashed out against the competitors of the most spied on house in Italy. First of all Alfonso Signorini, followed by the commentators Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli. Also Emanuela Fuin, mother of Guendalina and Edoardo Tavassishe wanted to have her say and on social media she let herself go to an outburst that did not go unnoticed.

These were hers words about:

The GF however, he wants a ‘peace and love’ climate: each episode airs at least an hour of quarrels and clashes; takes off the GF Game Night which offered wholesome entertainment; ignore the cute and beautiful couples, to give space only to those full of insults and toxicity; it doesn’t show a beautiful and emotional moment like Edoardo’s Valentine’s surprise at Micol.

And, finally, the mother by Guendalina and Edoardo Tavassi added:

It is you who send the message that quarrels are needed to be protagonists. If you want another GF, start changing yourself.

There are many who accuse Alfonso Signorini to run a ‘hypocritical’ program. In fact, everyone is convinced that the authors prefer the Vipponi who make people discuss in order to create more dynamics then treated during the live broadcasts of the program.