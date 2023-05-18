Thursday, May 18, 2023, 01:37



The governor of the state of Montana (in the northwest of the USA), Greg Gianforte announced this Wednesday the ban on the download and use of the TikTok application within its territory, known for its vast extension that includes from the Rocky Mountains to those known as Great Plains. In this way, it becomes the first North American state to take this measure, although analysts believe that others could follow suit in the coming weeks.

Gianforte argued that he had taken this action “to protect the personal and private data of Montanans from the Chinese Communist Party.” This was indicated by the politician himself precisely through his profile on the social network Twitter.

As he maintained, “TikTok is just an application linked to foreign adversaries.” For this reason, he has ordered the Montana information director “to prohibit from the state network any application that provides information or personal data to foreign adversaries,” according to Europa Press.

chinese trojan horse



This controversial law comes just as some lawmakers have called for a national ban on this app and marks another step in the restrictions on TikTok, whose parent company is the Chinese company ByteDance. All this also happens after security concerns have increased in the West in relation to a possible use of the application as a Trojan horse from China to promote propaganda in favor of the Beijing regime or collect private and even confidential data from millions of users. .

Faced with these accusations, the Chinese authorities have denounced that after the cascade of vetoes that took place in recent months by several countries -among them the US at the federal level, the United Kingdom and the European Union as an institution- in any type of devices used by their respective public administrations, hides a political intention “without any kind of real technological justification”.