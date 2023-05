How did you feel about the content of this article?

CNE president Diana Atamaint said that the entire electoral process will take place within 90 days; Ecuador’s president dissolved Parliament and shortened his term and that of deputies, which would end in 2025 | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador informed this Wednesday afternoon (17) that it will announce the date of the early presidential and legislative elections in the country until next Wednesday (24).

In a press conference, the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, informed that the term follows the Constitution and other norms of the Ecuadorian legislation, which determine a maximum period of seven days from the day following the “cross-death” to define a date for the election and completion of the entire process in 90 days.

This Wednesday morning, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced the so-called “cross death”, that is, the dissolution of the National Assembly and the immediate call for new elections for the Executive and Legislative branches of the country.

“The CNE confirms to the Ecuadorian people its commitment to carry out an efficient and transparent electoral process, which requires that all the actors involved join forces to give greater peace of mind to the country and, above all, that from this new moment that Ecuador is going through, it strengthens our democracy more and more”, declared Atamaint.

Lasso was responding to an impeachment process in the National Assembly and the vote was scheduled for Saturday (20), but the president decided to use “cross death” and shorten his term and that of national deputies, which would run until May 2025.

The Ecuadorian president, who until his successor takes office will govern by decree, cited the constitutional provision to use the mechanism in case of “political crises and internal commotion” and claimed that the “irresponsible” National Assembly sought to destabilize the country.