Good news for all action RPG fans: today Instant Gaming is offering the expansion on sale Monster Hunter World: Iceborne with an excellent 44% off compared to the suggested list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is available on offer at Instant Gaming for only 17.07 eurosor (13.99 euros + VAT), compared to the 30 euros list price proposed by the distributing company. We remind you that this is the Steam version of the gameso we recommend that you first install the Steam client to launch the title correctly.
Towards the Lively Expanses
In this case, the Master Edition of the title includes the base game respectively Monster Hunter: World and its relative expansion Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Within the game you will have the opportunity to take on the role of a hunter looking for monsters of all kinds.
The possibility of play co-optogether with up to 3 other players. Thanks to the material collected from the defeated enemies it will be possible forge better gearso you can more effectively fight the monsters you encounter along your path. For further details and information on the expansion, we refer you to our review.
