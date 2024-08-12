The week of Ferragosto promises to be full of culinary events for millions of Italians on holiday in Italy and abroad. Unfortunately, sometimes these moments of conviviality in which it is legitimate to indulge in a few treats even at the table, turn into ailments that compromise the health of holidaymakers. “In addition to infectious, bacterial or viral disorders that can easily occur when traveling abroad with the consumption of water and foods without reliable health controls, there are potential risks associated with an incorrect diet – says Dr. Gloria Mumolo, gastroenterologist at the Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria Pisana and member of Aigo, the Italian Association of Hospital Gastroenterologists and Endoscopists) – The same change in diet, with the introduction of unusual foods can induce a profound change in the microbiota. Foods rich in fermentable and non-absorbable substrates (Fodmaps) such as pizza, bread and fresh dairy products, especially if consumed in abundance, as well as carbonated drinks, increase flatulence”.

“The reduction in fiber can induce or worsen constipation, while diarrhea, in addition to bacteria and viruses, can be caused by multiple factors, including drastic changes in temperature between a very hot outdoor environment and air-conditioned indoor environments, not least the consumption of very cold drinks – continues Mumolo – The poor digestion that often afflicts vacationers can be the consequence of particularly large and fatty meals, especially if consumed quickly, while reflux risks being induced by an excess of foods such as chocolate, mint, acidic foods (tomatoes, citrus fruits, vinegar), spicy or hot foods, fatty foods and coffee”.

“To avoid making these mistakes, sometimes trivial, but capable of causing profound discomfort, there are educational programs aimed at limiting and managing food transgressions during the holidays. Here are the basic rules: respect the usual meal time to keep glycemic levels stable; avoid carbohydrate loading: if the meal contains an extra portion, subtract a more or less equivalent amount from the other courses (for example bread or potatoes); avoid skipping a meal in anticipation of a subsequent large meal, such as a meal out since this destabilizes glycemic levels and increases the feeling of hunger with the risk of subsequent overeating; any food transgressions must be occasional and followed by healthy meals; in the case of a buffet lunch, usually full of a variety of processed and/or prepared foods, limit the quantity and number of foods taken; start with vegetables to reduce the glycemic peak and induce a sense of satiety; eat slowly, the brain needs at least 20 minutes to become aware of the state of satiety”.

And again, “avoid or at least limit alcohol intake; try to maintain regular physical activity that reduces the impact of food abuse on weight gain and metabolism; avoid excessive alterations in the sleep-wake rhythm that increases stress on the body and reduces glycemic control; it is also proven that hours of forced wakefulness favor the consumption of foods rich in fats and sugars (so-called mindless eating); regular monitoring of body weight is a recognized preventive strategy for uncontrolled weight gain”, conclude the gastroenterologists.