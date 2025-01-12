The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on Serbian oil company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) over the involvement of a Russian co-owner in the company, as part of a new set of wide-ranging measures targeting Serbian energy producers. Russia.

American authorities have urged the Balkan country to achieve a change of ownership in NIS, as reported by the Bloomberg agency.

This Saturday, US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, after talks held on Saturday with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, alleged that sanctions are directed against Gazprom Neftbut that NIS must get rid of Russian participation so as not to feel its strength.

On Friday, the outgoing US administration imposed sanctions on two of Russia’s largest oil companies, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas. Russia’s Gazprom Neft has a 50% stake in NIS, while 30% is in the hands of the Serbian Government.

Just last month, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned that NIS could be subject to sanctions, and urged his government to prepare for any punitive measure that could harm the economy.