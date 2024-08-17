Capcom has released a trailer dedicated to the Spear of Monster Hunter Wilds where the powerful (and impressive!) weapon is shown in action in some spectacular gameplay sequences.

“The spear is a weapon with a high level of defense“, reads the official description. “Its thrust attacks are quick and safe to execute. Make good use of its variety of guard-related moves and counters. Use Focus Mode to target a monster’s wounds and weak points.”

The in-game sequences eloquently demonstrate that this is all true: especially in combination with equipment like the one in the video, Lancia proves to be a formidable instrumentequipped with a powerful reach, capable of inflicting massive damage to any opponent.

By alternating attacks and closures, with the Lancia it is actually possible to implement unmatched combat mechanicswhich leave no escape for the enormous monsters of Monster Hunter Wilds.