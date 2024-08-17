Ciudad Juárez— A 32-year-old man was arrested by agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat as a suspected perpetrator of crimes against the Immigration Law, after the rescue of seven people in a situation of mobility in the Jardines de Roma neighborhood, according to the corporation.

The operation to secure the victims was carried out after the agents received a call to the emergency number 911 in which a person was reported injured by gunshots at the intersection of Portal del Sol and Jardines de Iris streets.

Last night, official reports indicated that the injured man received at least six bullet impacts and because access for ambulances and rescue teams is complicated in this area near Ciudad Universitaria, the relatives decided to transport the injured man, on board a pick-up truck, to a hospital.

In contrast, this morning the Secretariat assured that upon arriving at the scene they found the man injured, so they requested the presence of an ambulance to transfer him to a hospital, although it was not specified whether it arrived or not, since the official statement indicates that “at that moment (…) they heard the cries for help from several people coming from a house adjacent to the scene of the events.”

Responding to cries for help, “and given the real and imminent danger in which these people were,” the Secretariat indicated, they entered the home and detained seven people who reported having been deprived of their liberty. Among them, there are three women and a man from the Dominican Republic, a woman from Ecuador, a teenager from Honduras and a man from El Salvador.

The victims also clearly identified a person who was present at the scene as the alleged member of a gang that demanded an unspecified amount of money from their relatives living in the United States, in exchange for taking them to the United States “illegally,” according to the corporation.

For this reason, José Abraham Félix Alberto GR was arrested and brought before the investigating authority, although the Secretariat did not indicate whether he went to the Attorney General’s Office of the State or the Republic, for crimes against the indicated Law.

The migrants were referred to the Social Work Department of the University District Police Station, where they were provided with “comprehensive support that each case requires,” the Secretariat said.