Monster Hunter Stories™ arrives on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and Steam! Milan (21 February 2024) – Today, during the latest Nintendo Showcase, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Stories™ is on its way to new realms. The turn-based RPG will launch on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and PC via Steam this summer! Embark on a journey into a colorful world where powerful monsters roam and you make a living hunting them. In this land lies a hidden village where the inhabitants follow a number of different customs. Here, Monster Riders bond with monsters instead of hunting them. Unlike Hunters, Riders form bonds and harness the power of bonding stones, allowing them to explore the vast and exhilarating realm together. Fight together in exciting battles, hatch Monstie eggs, and customize your companion to suit your style. Pack your gear and get ready for an epic adventure, Monster Hunter Stories will also receive new features and improvements in this release: Improved graphics: Originally released on Nintendo 3DS™, players can now experience the experience of riding the Monsties in stunning detail on larger screens, thanks to enhanced modeling, textures and lighting in high definition. Fully voiced: Immerse yourself in the adventure with full Japanese and English voice acting. Additional language support: Monster Hunter Stories will have additional language support, with new Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish and Arabic. Museum mode: Delve into the world of Monster Hunter Stories thanks to the new Museum mode, with the game's background music and developer sketches. Title updates (TU) included: Previously only available in Japan, players can now enjoy title updates, unlocking content from TU 1.20 and TU 1.30.

Source: CAPCOM