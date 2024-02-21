SEGA does not forget its classic series. In this way, during today's Nintendo Direct it was confirmed that Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble It is a reality, and will be available as an exclusive at nintendo switch next June 25, 2024.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble It will give us the opportunity to customize our characters with more than 300 visual options. Along with this, the game will have more than 200 levels, it will have a completely new cooperative Adventure mode and, For the first time in the series' history, 16 players can participate in online matches.

Via: SEGA