“Health is experiencing a transition focused on scientific, technological, industrial and health innovation, the extent of which the Government has understood by allocating greater resources for health. An important signal for the competitiveness of pharmaceutical companies and for citizens. Collaboration with institutions is very positive. For this reason I thank the Ministers of Health Orazio Schillaci and of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso present today, for their vision and recognition of the value of the pharmaceutical industry for the nation”. This was said by Marcello Cattani, president of Farmindustria, speaking remotely at the sixth edition of 'Inventing for Life – Health Summit', dedicated to the theme 'Investing for Life: health matters!', an initiative organized in Rome by MSD Italia. “2023 was a record year for production and exports,” Cattani recalled.

“Our companies – he added – continue to grow in terms of international competitiveness and as a technological platform in clinical research and R&D. And they want to make a fundamental contribution to Italy which needs a further increase in the National Health Fund and technological modernization of skills and infrastructure, to improve the path to the use of patient care. A strategy that abandons the logic of silos is therefore necessary. Today's event allows us to reflect on the role of the pharmaceutical industry in Italy and in the world I therefore thank the friends and colleagues of MSD Italia for this initiative and for the kind invitation to participate”.