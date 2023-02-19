Capcom has officially announced that it has cut the price Of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruinbringing it to €39.99 on PCs and Nintendo Switches. So no more full price.

The Japanese publisher has also reported the existence of one demoswhose progress can be carried over to the final version of the game after purchasing it.

Page of demo of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Let’s read the description of the demo:

Try the game start for free! And should you decide to buy Stories 2, don’t worry about losing your progress – you can transfer your save data to the full version of the game!

If you have any save data for the trial version, you can receive a Bonding Talisman in Monster Hunter Rise! This talisman can be used to activate the Skilled Knight and Wide Area skills!

Enjoy the beginning of the adventure, change the look of your Rider, test the combat system, craft equipment, and add Monstie just like in the full version of the game! Transfer save data from the trial version to the full version of the game so you don’t lose your progress.