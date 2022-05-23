On June 30 we will see the arrival of the first formal expansion of Monster Hunter Rise with Sunbreak and it is almost a fact that they do not expect a series of challenges that only the capcom game it can offer.

The first thing you should know is that this expansion, which will be available both in Switch Like on PC, it will come with a couple of new weapons that you will surely want to use now that the monster hunting sessions are set up.

In the arsenal a spear and a long sword, which come with alternative movements and also special abilities.

The spear comes with the Skyward Thrust, which is an alternative movement to the Anchor Rage. Here player will use the wirebug to jump something and then go through the monster when it goes down. A hit with the shield will also be added to damage the enemy.

The long sword also gets a new move called Harvest Moon. This will serve to generate an area where the ‘counters’ will do much more damage. These are just some of the adjustments that we will see in the Monster Hunter Rise expansion.

It is worth emphasizing that Capcom’s hunting game has not only introduced the new creatures that you must defeat throughout the game sessions, it also showed movements for the rest of the weapons that come by default in the game.

Keep in mind that when an expansion comes out for Monster Hunter, we usually don’t just get moves or tweaks within the overall presentation of the game, we also get weapons that have some kind of new detail that extends the game in some way. product life.

Hunter weapons will feature new weapons to ram monsters. | Image: Capcom

What do you think of these additions to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset? Remember that on June 30 the expansion arrives at Nintendo Switch and PC.