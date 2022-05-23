#Mouth will play for the Champions Trophy of the @LigaAFA 2022 against the champion of the Professional League Tournament that starts on June 5.

They still owe Xeneize the 2020 Champions Trophy for having won the 2019/20 Championship and the 2020 Maradona Cup. pic.twitter.com/X4KXQs1koM

– Boca Juniors – La12Tuittera (@la12tuittera) May 22, 2022