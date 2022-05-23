The 2022 Professional League Cup won by Boca Juniors is now history: although only a few hours have passed since the tournament that “Xeneize” won against Tigre, where they thrashed them 3-0 in the final at the Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, the Argentine soccer action seems non-stop.
Is that now we are at the gates of the next tournament, the Professional Leaguewhich will start very soon, so below we review everything you need to know to be prepared And don’t let it catch you off guard.
On the weekend of Sunday, June 5, the domestic competition will begin, which will culminate on the weekend of October 23 due to the start of the World Cup, scheduled for November 21. The idea is to cut a month before the big event so that the players involved and the general public are 100% prepared.
Let’s go with the format: they will be 28 teamstwo more than in the 2021 Professional League, and the descents will be present againsince the last two teams in the table of averages will go down to the First National. There will be 27 dates, all against alland the one who has added the most points will be the champion.
The champion of the Professional League Cup 2022 (Boca) and the one of the Professional League 2022 I know will qualify for the Copa Libertadores 2023in addition to playing a heads-up match for the Champions Trophy, date to be confirmed. The other tickets and the classification to the South American will be decided according to the location in the annual table: the first three (removing the aforementioned champions and the winner of the Copa Argentina 2022), They will play the Libertadores, while the six that continue will go to the South American.
