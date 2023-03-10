Those who were patient enough to receive Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation and Xbox should be happy to know that Capcom announced that the expansion of sunbreak finally has a release date.

That’s right, new monsters arrive that will put you to the test, scenarios that have a lot of detail and different biomes that change the appearance of the game and various adjustments in the execution of abilities.

It is worth noting that Monster Hunter Rise in PlayStation and Xbox it will finally have all the updates up to version .13 and will be available from April 28, 2023. In case you get the hang of it, you can pre-order this content from now on.

The deluxe edition comes with sunbreak more DLC: Dragonslayer Set, Hound C, Celecis F, new emotes, poses, makeup and hairstyles to make your character look like new. Also if you pre-order this content you will get the faithful dog suit and striped cat suit for the Canyne and Felyne respectively.

Source: Capcom

As if that weren’t enough, there will also be free DLC for Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation and Xbox in the form of armor for beginners, defender weapons and a Veteran Talisman “Black Belt” armor set that will be available from March 10, 2023.

Let’s not forget that there will also be a special presentation of the game which will also offer details about everything that will arrive in the coming months, including free updates for the Nintendo Switch and Steam versions.

