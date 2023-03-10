Russian artillerymen destroyed a mortar battery of Ukrainian fighters. Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov on Friday, March 10, showed footage of the successful combat work of military personnel.

“Just arrived at our artillery positions. Today’s target is a mortar battery of Ukrainian fighters. The target will have to be destroyed, ”the correspondent reports from the place of the combat mission.

Weather – sunny, windless, weather conditions change extremely rarely – one of the prerequisites for successful shooting. The Russian military set to work.

“Three targets with one volley,” Severyanov summed up the results of the shot.

The first gun is on duty: it is always ready to strike at the positions of the militants. The other two will move to a new position so as not to be seen. The equipment is towed, which makes it easy to transport.

Earlier, on March 7, Izvestia’s war correspondent Yaroslav Bogat showed footage of the work of Russian artillerymen according to the calculations of Ukrainian nationalists in the special operation zone. In the footage presented, Russian servicemen load an artillery mount. Then they fire a series of powerful shots at the enemy’s fortifications.

On March 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the work of the crews of the 152-millimeter self-propelled guns “Hyacinth-S” of the Central Military District. It is noted that millimeter cannons are working on the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on camouflaged enemy firing points.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

