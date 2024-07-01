The fatality of that form is background was corroborated in the closing of the first of the euphemistics National Dialogues for the Reform of the Judiciary (In fact monologues) on Thursday with three incidents, two deliberate, which highlighted the substantive uselessness of these meetings (today the second in Jalisco).

To better understand the vileness It is worth watching the last half hour of the video on social media.

When thirty interventions had been heard, the secretary of the Political Coordination Board in San Lázaro gave the floor to the head of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández.

By logic and minimal respect for the institutionality, it was to be expected that whoever has been the target of the attacks of the ruling party, for being head of one of the Three Powersthe session will end.

This is what teacher Bernardo Bátiz, counselor of the Federal Judiciary, thought, who explained:

“Excuse me, I was invited and I am here present. I clarify that I am in the capacity of counselor but that in the Council we agreed that each one of us would give his opinion because we have different criteria and points of view. And excuse me, I understood that you –he said addressing Pineapple– I was going to speak at the end, and that’s why I interrupted…”.

The Minister she conceded and that was what she was doing when behind her and Marcela Guerra (president of the Chamber of Deputies), the trans morenista María Clemente García to shout, paw, point and accuse:

“This power of attorney freed the killer of Paola Buenrostro and the aggressor of Natalia Lane because of corrupt judges…!”.

Then Bátiz was able to speak and immediately the already twice stopped ministerfor whom reform must be done “from the perspective of the victims” with the Involvement of the Three Powers (not only the Judiciary of the Federation and the states), because “we are on the threshold of a Reform the Mexican State from its foundations”.

He warned that “fast pace in the face of structural modifications can only lead to bigger problems (…). Speed ​​should not outweigh suitability. Victims and those who go to the justice system deserve honest judges, with a vocation for service, empathetic and trained (…). Let us dialogue and build on that which does not admit division: the rights and freedoms of Mexicans…”

It seemed that the interventions were over, but the government had a truce prepared in the mouth of former minister Arturo Zaldívar, who unleashed his hysterical fury on the Supreme Court for considering it “illegitimate” and slandering Piña with the lie that he made deals “with the right.”

And with elastic ethics, against what he argued with a minister’s robe (when he worked for the Executive): that the election of judges put “judicial independence” at risk, as a Cuatrotero fanatic he affirmed that almost 36 million Mexican men and women “want Let us elect our judges at the polls through popular vote…”

