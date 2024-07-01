The prosecutor asked for 14 years for Ukrainian journalist Gordon at a trial in absentia in Moscow

At the 2nd Western District Military Court in Moscow, the prosecutor requested 14 years of imprisonment for Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon (recognized by the Russian Ministry of Justice as a foreign agent, included in the register of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) during the trial in absentia of his criminal case. This was reported by TASS.

The defendant is charged with Articles 205.2 (“Public calls for terrorist activities”), 207.3 (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces”), 282 (“Inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity”) and 354 (“Inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity”) and 354 (“Inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity”) Public calls for unleashing an aggressive war”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The hearing revealed the reason Gordon was facing criminal charges in Russia: he called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

According to investigators, in March 2022, a Ukrainian journalist published a video on his YouTube channels calling on the US President to start a war using nuclear weapons against Russia. He also spread fake news about crimes allegedly committed by Russian military personnel. The journalist made similar statements in an interview with Veronica Belotserkovskaya (entered into the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice).

Gordon was put on the international wanted list in July 2022. The Basmanny Court of Moscow issued a warrant for his arrest in absentia.