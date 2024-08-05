Last year, Monolith Soft gave us Future Redeemed, the DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3While the team remained silent for a long time, the first details about the studio’s next project were recently shared, who are already working on a new RPG.

Through a job application for 2D designer, 3DCG designers, development environment engineer, field level designer, assistant director, animator and effects designer, It has been confirmed that Monolith Soft is already working on a new RPGwhich is being developed by the same team behind the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

Although details are scarce, it has been confirmed that this is a completely new title, so we could very well be seeing an original IP. Likewise, It is certain that this project is being worked on for the successor of the Nintendo SwitchAlong with the job application, Tetsuya Takahashi, General Manager and CCO of Xenoblade Chronicles, shared the following:

“Hello everyone. This is Takahashi from Monolith Soft. For the first time in a long time, we are recruiting development staff for Monolith Soft’s 1st Production. I can’t go into details here, but the genre is ‘new RPG’. The new RPG takes on many new challenges compared to Monolith Soft’s previous titles. Naturally, the content to be created is becoming more sophisticated, so we need a lot of talented people, so we are now looking for people. For convenience, we have narrowed the job types down to eight, but we are basically looking for people in all areas. The skill level required is also comprehensive, from asset creation to leadership.”

Unfortunately, there is no further information about this project at the moment. We don’t know when it will be available, nor what kind of experience awaits us, beyond the fact that it will be an RPG. As always, the best we can do is simply wait for more details to become available in the future, which could take a couple of years. In related news, a new update is coming to Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Likewise, this is what the amiibos in this game look like.

Author’s Note:

Monolith Soft is a very talented studio, and the idea of ​​them showing us a new game is something that excites me. After working on Xenoblade Chronicles for years, having the freedom to experiment with a new property is surely something that has them excited.

Via: Nintendo Everything