NIS America has finally announced the European release date for the console version of Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten. The title will be available starting from next September 8 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, but at the moment it is not clear if it will be released only digitally or also in physical edition. I remind you that the game is currently already available on PC via Steam.

We leave you now with a new very rich gameplay trailer dedicated to Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgottenwishing you a good vision as always.

