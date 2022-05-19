Listen, listen, rally fans. The British team Prodrivewhose performances have become legendary in the world of off-road racing thanks to the many victories obtained since the nineties, he would be preparing a restomod of the Subaru Impreza protagonist of the WRC. The occasion is that of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the first rally car produced by Prodrive, in 1997: an Impreza WRX.

Prodrive has published, in a preview on social networks, the silhouette of a car, defined P25, which looks a lot like the Subaru that became an icon of rally racing. The car will be unveiled on May 25th. A redefined icon: this is how the Impreza has been described which will undergo an intervention in style restomod. According to Autocar, the approach taken by Kimera, the company that produces the EVO37, could be retraced. P25 is a very simple name, with the P indicating Prodrive, and 25 years away from 1997.

The Banbury team is therefore ready to amaze, trying to bring the passion back to a car that in the hands of Colin McRae and Richard Burns inflamed rally enthusiasts from all over the world. Since that time, Prodrive has diversified its activities a lot, counting on the enthusiasm of David Richards: with the cars prepared by a very close-knit group of technicians, he participated and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Dakar, the BTCC and the Australian V8 Supercar championship.

However, few remember that Prodrive also produced a road car in prototype form, the P2. Based on the R1 kei car, but with the Impreza WRX engine, it was designed by Peter Stevens (he also worked in F1). The car proved very fast, but was never put into production. We are talking about 2006, when restomods were certainly not in fashion. Now Prodrive will be able to try a new way to reconcile once again with his first love: rallies.