“No fear for Mpox”. The essential thing is to be ready for diagnosis and prevention. And on this front Maristella Giorlandino, administrator of the Artemisia Lab network, underlines the importance of timely and high-quality procedures for the verification and administration of vaccines, essential in any prevention situation. And she launches an appeal to the Ministry of Health and the Lazio Region to support the costs and guarantee the adequacy of diagnostic and preventive pathways. “Health is a primary investment that the government should protect for the well-being of the Italian population – she highlights in a note – It is essential to have immediate and high-quality screening to protect citizens”.

Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is the most important orthopoxvirus infection in humans since smallpox was eradicated, the note reads. Artemisia Lab has implemented all the necessary procedures “to ensure rapid and accurate diagnoses, thus contributing to preventive medicine”, they assure from the network, citing in particular the Vaccination Center of the Alessandria Clinical Analysis Laboratory, in via Piave in Rome, which in addition to diagnostic services, stands out for its vaccination offer, with particular attention to tropical vaccinations.